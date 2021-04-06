Date :Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 | Time : 07:15 |ID: 205418 | Print
Mosque of Kufa

Photos: Grand Mosque of Kufa

SHAFAQNA- The Kufa Mosque is one of the most important mosques in the world, and many Shia Muslims from different parts of Iraq visit it every day to worship.

