https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/3fb5ed13afe8714a7e5d13ee506003dd_748.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-06 07:15:322021-04-06 07:15:32Photos: Grand Mosque of Kufa
Photos: Grand Mosque of Kufa
SHAFAQNA- The Kufa Mosque is one of the most important mosques in the world, and many Shia Muslims from different parts of Iraq visit it every day to worship.
Read more from Shafaqna:
Pilgrims start moving to Karbala to participate in Mid-Sha’ban ceremony+Photos
Najaf Ashraf: Last stages of constructing Lady Fatimah’s (S.A) courtyard library+Photos
Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Hassan Al-Askari (A.S) in Samarra, Iraq
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!