International Quran conference held in Pakistani capital

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A two-day International Quran Conference was held at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) in Islamabad, Pakistan.

The conference, featuring ‘Contemporary Trends in Quranic Exegeses: Principles & Rules’ concluded on Friday with recommendations to scholars working on Quranic exegeses.

The conference was organized by the Department of Quran and Tafseer at the university’s Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies.

The concluding session was chaired by the Secretary of Islamic Ideology Council Dr. Hafiz Ikram ul Haq Khakwani while the Ex Dean Faculty of Arabic and Islamic Studies Professor Dr. Muhammad Baqir Khan Khakwani was the chief guest on this occasion.

The inaugural session of the conference was presided over by the Vice-Chancellor AIOU Professor Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum while the Dean at the Faculty of Islamic Studies in Peshawar University Prof Dr. Muhammad Hammad Likhvi was invited as the chief guest.

The Ex Dean at the Faculty of Principles of Religion in Egypt’s Al-Azhar University Muhammad Ur- Rasakhikh Almisri Alazhari conducted the plenary session on Contemporary Trends in Quranic Exegeses: Principles & Rules, dnd.com.pk reported.

In total 65 research papers were presented by scholars from different Countries online.

Keeping in view the contemporary trends, the conference in its concluding session recommended various measures to be considered by scholars while writing the Quranic exegeses.

The conference recommended that while interpreting and elucidating the teachings of the Quran, which is a source of guidance for mankind till doomsday, scholars should also consider the latest scientific theories and findings.

They viewed that science itself is explaining the Quran.

It also recommended that as the Quran provides a complete code of life, Quranic exegeses should focus on the solution of various contemporary issues.

Professor Zia Ul-Qayyum in his address congratulated the speakers and organizers of the conference and highlighted that contemporary trends in Quranic exegeses will not only benefit the Muslims but also the followers of other religions with respect to rationality and spirituality of Quranic teachings.

The speakers also concluded that the majority of the issues faced by Muslim Ummah today are grounded in the ignorance of the true Quranic message.

The scholars also shed light on the modern, thematic, scientific, and philosophical perspectives of contemporary trends of Quranic exegeses.