https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/3fb5ed13afe8714a7e5d13ee506003dd_465.jpg 600 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-07 22:36:142021-04-07 22:36:56Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Hasan al-Askari (A.S) in Samarra
Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Hasan al-Askari (A.S) in Samarra
SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Hasan al-Askari (A.S) in the city of Samarra hosts thousands of pilgrims from different parts of Iraq on a daily basis.
Read more from Shafaqna:
A delegation of Turkish Sunni scholars visit Imamayn Al-Askariayn’s (AS) holy shrines in Samarra+Photos
Photos | Holy Shrine of Imam Hassan Askari (A.S) in Samarra, Iraq
Photo: Disinfecting different parts of Imam Hassan Askari’s (A.S) Holy Shrine
Photos: Beautiful autumn at Holy Shrines
Unveiling new appearance of crypt of Imam Askari’s (A.S) holy shrine+Photos
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!