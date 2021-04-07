Date :Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 | Time : 22:36 |ID: 205442 | Print

Photos: Holy Shrine of Imam Hasan al-Askari (A.S) in Samarra

SHAFAQNA- The holy shrine of Imam Hasan al-Askari (A.S) in the city of Samarra hosts thousands of pilgrims from different parts of Iraq on a daily basis.

