Photos: Isfahan’s Seyyed Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Seyyed Mosque of Isfahan is one of the great mosques and historical monuments of Qajar dynasty in Isfahan, Iran. The mosque, which is known as its founder Seyyed Mohammad Baqer Shafti, was built in 1240 AH in Bid Abad neighborhood of Isfahan.

This mosque has various architectural decorations and features in the bedchambers, domes, altars, porches, minarets, inscriptions and tiles. Four endowment letters for the mosque were written between 1262 AH and 1273 AH, and all places of the mosque were endowed for special occasions. The tomb of Seyyed Shafti and his children is located in this mosque.

