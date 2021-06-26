Photos: Isfahan’s Abbasi Great Mosque

SHAFAQNA- Before Isfahan was chosen as the capital by the Safavid dynasty, there was a square in the center of the city that was built during the Timurid period. This square has reached its current dimensions during the Shah’s reign and the most famous historical monuments of Isfahan have been built around this square.

The Abbasi Great Mosque is located on the south side of Naghsh-e Jahan Square. According to the inscription on the entrance, the construction of this mosque began in 1020 AH by the order of Shah Abbas I in the twenty-fourth year of his reign, and he has given its oblation to the soul of his ancestor Shah Tahmasb I. The decorations and constructions of the building were completed during the time of his successors.

The master architect and supervisor of the building is Master Ali Akbar Isfahani and Moheb Ali Beyk has been introduced as the manager of the building. This Mosque is one of the masterpieces of the sixteenth century in terms of architecture, tiling and stone carving. The dome of this Mosque is the largest dome among the Mosques of Isfahan and the height of the dome is 52 meters and one of its interesting features is the sound echo in the center of the dome, which according to many art critics, this Mosque is the culmination of Islamic architecture.

The Abbasi Great Mosque was registered in the list of national monuments on January in 1961 and is one of the historical and cultural attractions of the country.

The northern front of the courtyard and the entrance minarets of the Abbasi Great Mosque in Isfahan

The minaret of the Abbasi Great Mosque is located on the south side of Naghsh-e Jahan Square.

The eastern courtyard of the Abbasi Great Mosque in Isfahan

View of the tiles and minarets of the south porch of the Abbasi Great Mosque in Isfahan

The northern front of the courtyard and the entrance minarets of the Abbasi Great Mosque in Isfahan

View of Abbasi Great Mosque and Aali Qapou Palace (located on the west side of Naghsh-e Jahan Square)

Tile decorations of the south porch of the Abbasi Great Mosque in Isfahan

Tile tile decorations of the south porch of the Abbasi Great Mosque in Isfahan

View of Isfahan Abbasi Great Mosque located on the south side of Naghsh-e Jahan Square

The nave adjacent to the south dome of the Abbasi Grand Mosque

Eastern front of the courtyard of the Abbasi Great Mosque in Isfahan

The entrance minaret of the Abbasi Great Mosque located on the northern front of the Abbasi Grand Mosque in Isfahan

The northern front of the courtyard and the entrance minarets of the Abbasi Great Mosque in Isfahan

The southern front of the courtyard of the Abbasi Great Mosque in Isfahan

View from inside the nave adjacent to the south dome of the Abbasi Great Mosque in Isfahan

View of the southern dome (main) of the Abbasi Great Mosque from the west porch of the Mosque

Persian version