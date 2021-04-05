Islam’s emphasis on cleanliness and hygiene protect Muslims from deadly pandemic

SHAFAQNA- Islam is a religion that takes all aspects of mankind into consideration. Health, cleanliness and hygiene occupy a great part of Islam’s attention. Health is therefore an essential condition for the preservation of life which is why Islam has prized it so highly. Since its birth, Islam has prioritized health, placing it as second in importance to faith.

The Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) provided guidance through the divine law and countless hadiths in this direction. However, it must not be forgotten that with great health lies great responsibility: the promotion and protection of health not only concerns one’s own self but also that of others and of the environment. Islam places equal emphasis on health promotion and health protection.

The Holy Quran, the book of Islam, which was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) between 610 and 632 AD, touches upon the importance of cleanliness in several verses, commanding the faithful to stay clean. The Noble Prophet (PBUH) gave great importance to personal hygiene and he encouraged others to do so as well.

The Holy Prophet (PBUH) said:

“Try to be clean as much as you are able to. Verily, Allah (SWT) has based the foundation of Islam on cleanliness; hence, never can a person enter Paradise but the clean ones.”

“Cleanliness is half of faith,” the Prophet (PBUH) said in one of his well-known Hadiths.

Moreover, there are numerous instances concerning the emphasis the Prophet (PBUH) placed on health and here reference will be made to a few of these:

1. When asked why Muslims do not become ill as often as others he replied: “We are a people who do not eat until we become hungry and when we eat, we do not fill ourselves.”

2. “The Messenger of God (PBUH) was never seen to have used the restroom without performing the ritual ablution (Wudhu) afterwards, and this he would begin with brushing his teeth.” The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s hygiene practices were recorded by historians in great detail, which experts say are effective in keeping disease and impurity at bay.

For many scholars of Islam, today’s guidelines are completely in sync with what the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) practised in his lifetime and insisted on his followers doing in order to enhance both personal and public health. Islam’s emphasis on cleanliness and its anti-pandemic rules could make a serious difference for Muslims to protect themselves from the deadly pandemic.

In public places, Islam advises not to practice certain activities like coughing, sneezing, speaking in a loud way and snuggling into someone else in a very close range. In one of the Hadiths, the companions of the Prophet Muhammed (PBUH) narrated: “When the Prophet (PBUH) would sneeze, he would cover his face with his hand or with his garment, and muffle the sound with it.”

As outbreaks of the coronavirus spread throughout the world, people are reminded over and again to limit physical contact, wash hands and avoid touching their face. The recent Netflix docuseries “Pandemic: How to Prevent an Outbreak” illustrates how the Islamic ritual washing, known as “Wudhu,” may help spread a good hygiene message.

