Date :Friday, April 16th, 2021 | Time : 19:04 |ID: 205537 | Print

Khan Theological School reopens after half a century for public visit in Yazd, Iran+Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Khan Theological School was built by Mohammad Taghi Khan Bafghi, the ruler of Yazd, in 1186 AH in the bazaar and historical district of Yazd in three courtyards, two of which are symmetrical and a large central courtyard is located in the middle of the school with two floors. This building is 257 years old. Mohammad Taghi Khan dedicated this school to the public in 1188 AH, and since its large school remained unfinished, it was completed by his son Ali Naghi Khan, the ruler of Yazd. In the history of Yazd, it is narrated that this school has possessed a remarkable prosperity and scholars from the province have always taught in this school. The rooms of this school have also been the place of poetical contest of famous Yazd poets such as Taraz Yazdi and Ghazaei Yazdi. This year, the door of this building was reopened to the public, travelers and tourists of Nowruz after nearly half a century.

Persian version

Read more from Shafaqna:

Qanats offer clues to ancient way of life in Iran

Photos: Oldest Jameh Mosque in Iran

Major tourism hub during Muharram ceremonies in Iran

Yazd: Traditional mourning ceremony of ‘Mahale Gardi’ during Muharram

Zoroastrians observe annual ceremony in Yazd, Iran +Photos

You might also like
Iran condemns terror attack on Turkey, offers support and assistance
Europe loses confidence in US after Trump’s Iran decision
Many Iranians returned from Arbaeen pilgrimage had not Fake Visas
Zarif: Iran ready to assist Lebanon
WB: It is expected for Iran’s economy to be expanded in 2020
Germans to partake in holding Iran’s tourism expo
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *