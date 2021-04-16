Khan Theological School reopens after half a century for public visit in Yazd, Iran+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Khan Theological School was built by Mohammad Taghi Khan Bafghi, the ruler of Yazd, in 1186 AH in the bazaar and historical district of Yazd in three courtyards, two of which are symmetrical and a large central courtyard is located in the middle of the school with two floors. This building is 257 years old. Mohammad Taghi Khan dedicated this school to the public in 1188 AH, and since its large school remained unfinished, it was completed by his son Ali Naghi Khan, the ruler of Yazd. In the history of Yazd, it is narrated that this school has possessed a remarkable prosperity and scholars from the province have always taught in this school. The rooms of this school have also been the place of poetical contest of famous Yazd poets such as Taraz Yazdi and Ghazaei Yazdi. This year, the door of this building was reopened to the public, travelers and tourists of Nowruz after nearly half a century.

Persian version