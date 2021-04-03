Swiss FM meets with Iraqi officials

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister met today (Saturday) with the Swiss Foreign Minister and his accompanying delegation.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi met with the Swiss Foreign Minister and his accompanying delegation to discuss ways of working together, bilateral relations between Iraq and Switzerland, and prospects for strengthening it to serve the common good.

The Iraqi Prime Minister and the Swiss Foreign Minister also discussed measures related to the reopening of the Swiss Embassy in Baghdad, ways to boost economic growth and development and foreign investment in Iraq, as well as Swiss support for measures taken by the Iraqi government in this regard.

The two sides stressed the need for broad private sector partnerships and the creation of investment opportunities.

Mustafa al-Kazemi and the Swiss Foreign Minister also discussed humanitarian co-operation, including the case of displaced persons and their return to their areas of residence, which is stepping up efforts to overcome the aftermath of terrorism.

In this regard, the Swiss Foreign Minister praised the role of Iraq in building bridges of trust in the region and its important role in establishing regional stability as well as strengthening peace and prosperity in the region.

The Swiss ambassador to Baghdad, as well as a number of officials and advisers, were present during the meeting.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said today (Saturday) that he had discussed with his Swiss counterpart in Baghdad the case of blocked Iraqi properties and the presence of Swiss companies in Iraq.

Fuad Hussein told a news conference with his Swiss counterpart: “I am pleased with the Swiss Foreign Minister’s historic visit to Baghdad. During our meeting with him, we discussed the issue of blocked Iraqi properties from the former regime and the need for Swiss pharmaceutical companies to be present in Iraq.”

He continued: “We signed a memorandum of understanding with Switzerland on joint political consultations and examined the issue of immigration and refugees and how to deal with this issue at the level of Switzerland and Europe. We also discussed the reopening of the Swiss embassy in Baghdad.”

On the other hand, the Swiss Foreign Minister told the press conference that this is the first visit of a Swiss Foreign Minister to Iraq and also the first visit of a Swiss official to Baghdad since 1979.

He continued: “Our trip to Baghdad will not be the last trip. I will travel to Lebanon and Jordan with the same goals to support stability, we are trying to establish good relations with the aim of restoring stability to the region.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna