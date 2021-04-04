AQR museum received 300 exquisite coins from a collector

Javad Norouzi, a graphic designer and documentary filmmaker, has already donated two batches of 1000 and 400 rare coins to AQR museum. The newly donated coins range in antiquity from the reign of Mithridates I of Parthian dynasty to Hormizd IV of Sassanid dynasty plus quite a few belonging to the Atabegs of Azarbaijan and Asia Minor.

Inheriting from his father the love and affection towards the Infallible Imams (AS), Norouzi is working hard to keep the tradition of coin donation alive.

“I’m negotiating with a collector to buy and donate another batch of coins to Astan Quds Razavi’s museum of coins.” The young donator said he was pleased to buy and donate the 300 historical coins before their smuggling. “These coins belong to this nation and the best place to keep them safe is at a museum belonging to Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine.”

Historical coins are not the only items Norouzi has donated to AQR museum. “Ever since my familiarity with Astan Quds Razavi’s collection of museums some ten years ago, I had a chance to donate rare items such as old pistols, carpets, handwritten books, etc.”