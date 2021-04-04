What is the ruling on swallowing water unintentionally when fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answered a question about swallowing water unintentionally when fasting.

Question: If a fasting person, rinses mouth for cooling down or for performing Wudhu, but the water goes down unintentionally; is the fasting invalidated and Qadha fasting must be done?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Apart from rinsing for Wudhu of Wajib Salaat, it is Wajib precaution to do Qadha fasting of that day.

Source: khamenei.ir