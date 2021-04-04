What is the ruling on swallowing water unintentionally when fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-04-04 10:35:482021-04-04 10:35:48What is the ruling on swallowing water unintentionally when fasting? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answered a question about swallowing water unintentionally when fasting.
Question: If a fasting person, rinses mouth for cooling down or for performing Wudhu, but the water goes down unintentionally; is the fasting invalidated and Qadha fasting must be done?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Apart from rinsing for Wudhu of Wajib Salaat, it is Wajib precaution to do Qadha fasting of that day.
Source: khamenei.ir
