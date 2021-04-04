Al-Kazemi met with bin Zayed to discuss Iraq-UAE relations and situation in region

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister and Crown Prince of the UAE capital discussed relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen cooperation between them, as well as the situation in the region.

The office of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi issued a statement this afternoon (Sunday) announcing that he had met with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces during his official visit to the UAE.

According to the statement, al-Kazemi and bin Zayed discussed the relations between Iraq and the UAE and strengthened cooperation in many areas, as well as the general situation in the region and the return of Baghdad to play a pivotal role in establishing calm and stability.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, while welcoming the Iraqi Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation, praised the Iraqi government’s reformative steps aimed at developing the economy and improving the investment environment, as well as Baghdad’s role in strengthening security and stability in the region and its approach to peace policy.

Minutes after the statement, al-Kazemi’s office announced in another statement that a joint meeting of Iraqi and Emirati delegations chaired by him and bin Zayed had been held, and stressed that the meeting also focused on strengthening cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including investment, energy, culture, trade, services and transportation.

The statement also said that in the joint meeting of the Iraqi and Saudi delegations, ways to strengthen bilateral relations and efforts to develop and improve the level and mechanisms of joint cooperation in order to achieve the interests of the nations of the two countries were discussed.

Meanwhile, the Iraqi Prime Minister arrived in Abu Dhabi this afternoon at the head of a government delegation to pay an official visit to study the strengthening of bilateral relations in various fields, the development of cooperation between the two countries, as well as issues of mutual interest. Upon arrival at the airport, he was officially welcomed by Bin Zayed and Suhail Mohammed Faraj Al Mazroui , the UAE Minister of Energy.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English