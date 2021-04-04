Quranic essay writing contest in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Quran Institute of the Astan (custodianship) of Hazrat Abbas (AS) holy shrine has organized a Quranic essay writing competition for students of Najaf Seminary.

According to Al-Kafeel website, the themes of the competition include “Shia scholars’ contribution to the field of Tajweed and Quran recitations”, “Shia scholars and researchers’ contribution to Quranic sciences and studies”, “Quranic heritage of Shia scholars, particularly the less known ones”, and “Shia scholars’ contribution to interpretation of Quran”.

It has been organized for male seminarians and participants should send a copy of their essays to the telegram channel of the institute by the 10th day of the holy month of Ramadan.

The essays should have not been published so far. The top ones will be published in Al-Furqan Quranic magazine of the Astan.