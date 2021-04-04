Zarif urges European countries to be constructive in Vienna meeting
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad-Javad Zarif on a phone call with his UK counterpart Dominic Raab called on the European members of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to respect their commitments and also appear constructive in the Vienna meeting.
The meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA is slated to be held in Vienna on Tuesday.
The two foreign ministers discussed the most recent developments of the deal, especially the upcoming meeting.
Zarif once again stressed the necessity of lifting all the illegal and unjust sanctions of the US in a way that Tehran can verify the measure, adding that in this situation, Iran would go back to its commitments.
The UK foreign secretary (Dominic Raab), for his part, said in the conversation that his country would try for the negotiations to be fruitful.
They also discussed bilateral consular and political issues.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!