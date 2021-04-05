Iowa City recognizes Eid Al-Fitr as a holiday on school calendar

SHAFAQNA- Iowa City school board recognized Eid Al-Fitr as a holiday on the school calendar. The decision, which will be applied starting from the next school year 2022, came after student Reem Kirja spent three years advocating for it, The Gazette reported. Writing a letter to the superintendent, Reem, a 13-year-old eighth-grader at Northwest Junior High, started a petition on change.org to raise awareness and support for Muslim students.

“Imagine waking up Christmas morning, running downstairs, opening presents, and then grabbing your backpack and heading to school,” Reem wrote in the petition which received more than 5000 signatories. “That would never happen, but for many Muslim students in the ICCSD, it’s what is asked of them each year Eid falls during school,” she added. Superintendent Matt Degner said future calendars will always include Eid as a no-school day, according to About Islam.