What is the ruling on taking things from the workplace without permission? The Grand Ayatollah Safi’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Safi Golpayegani answered a question about taking things from the workplace without permission.

Question: If an article is taken illegally from an office (workplace), is it enough to ask the manager for forgiveness?

The Grand Ayatollah Safi: Asking for forgiveness from the manager is not enough. If the same article is available it must be replaced, and if it is perished, similar to it or the price of it must be returned to the office.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA