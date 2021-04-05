Who is a discerning person?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: A discerning person is the one who listens and thinks looks and sees and utilizes the lessons of life. Then moves on a bright and level path, and avoids falling into its precipices or getting lost in its twisted ways. Such a person does not help those who are deviated from the truth or distort words or fear from speaking the truth or misguiding further those who are led astray [1]. In another Hadith (narration), Imam Ali (AS) said: O’ people, think and see, take heed and accept proper advice, and provide provisions for the hereafter in order to become prosperous [2].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 153.

[2] Qorarul Hikam, Hadith 6589.