National Quran contest for women in Iraq

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The final stage of a national Quran recitation competition for Iraqi women has been organized by the Dar-ol-Quran of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine in Najaf.

According to imamali.net, Dalal Al-Tabatabayi, head of the women branch of the Dar-ol-Quran, said that the preliminary stage of the competition was held for three days with 137 participants.

The committee of experts supervising the competition selected 58 top participants to compete in the final stage, which started on March 31, she noted.

Al-Tabatabayi added that the online competition titled “Baqiyyatallah” is being supervised by a group of Quran experts from Iraq and a number of other countries as well as the experts of the Dar-ol-Quran.

Quranic activities have significantly developed in Iraq since the 2003 overthrow of former dictator Saddam Hussein.

There has been a growing trend of Quranic programs such as competitions, recitation sessions and educational programs held in the country in recent years.

