Pope calls for faster distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis called on the international community in his Easter message to speed up the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, particularly to the world’s poor.

In his Urbi et Orbi address, given after Mass , Pope Francis said “I urge the entire international community, in a spirit of global responsibility, to commit to overcoming delays in the distribution of vaccines and to facilitate their distribution, especially in the poorest countries,” the pope said.

Francis, who has often called for disarmament and a total ban on the possession of nuclear weapons, said: “There are still too many wars and too much violence in the world. May the Lord, who is our peace, help us to overcome the mindset of war.”

Francis called for peace in several conflict areas in Africa, including the Tigray region in Ethiopia and Cabo Delgado province in Mozambique. He said the crisis in Yemen has been “met with a deafening and scandalous silence”.

He appealed to Israel and Palestine to “rediscover the power of dialogue” to reach a two-state solution under which they could live side by side in peace and prosperity, The Guardian reported.