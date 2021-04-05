UK: Coventry mosque unveils plan to open soup kitchen

SHAFAQNA-A Coventry mosque has revealed plans to open a permanent soup kitchen in the city.

The Al-Madinah Institute Mosque in Foleshill has fostered the idea for a community space like this for a while, but their soup kitchen will officially opened this weekend. They already set up a foobank and helpline which has been heavily used during the coronavirus pandemic.

The soup kitchen opened on March 27, and is open to everyone. And there are plans to make it a permanent fixture, as Imam Shayk Nabeel explained.The soup kitchen is currently operating out of a burger van in the Mosque car park, but the the wheels are already in motion to set up a kitchen and food court to feed hungry locals seven days a week. There will be a simple menu of soup, rice and chapati, Coventry Telegraph reported.