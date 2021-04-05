Holding a Quranic symposium on Imam al-Mahdi (A.J)

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: The Department of Qur’anic Studies at women electronic Umm al-Baneen University (peace be upon her) in Najaf, affiliated to the Intellectual and Cultural Affairs Department at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, has set up an electronic Qur’anic symposium titled (Imam al-Mahdi – may God hasten his holy reappearance – in the Holy Qur’an), through the ( ZOOM) platform, with the participation of more than (300) participants from inside and outside Iraq, presented by Sheikh Hussein Abdul-Redha Al-Asadi, one of the professors specialized in the Mahdism matter.

University President Sheikh Hussein al-Turabi stated to the Al-Kafeel Network, saying: “This symposium is the first symposium to be organized by the department, and it coincided with the auspicious anniversary of the birth of the savior of humanity, Imam Al-Mahdi (may God hasten his holy reappearance). Its themes revolved around his mention (peace be upon him) in the Noble Quran, and the verses that indicated his holy reappearance and which were stipulated in authentic narrations, because this issue has great importance in establishing the basis of the Islamic religion.”

He added: “The lecturer at the symposium dealt with a number of noble verses that indicate the preaching of the people to the emergence of the Savior, who will end injustice and oppression and revive divine justice with his blessed reappearance.”

Al-Turabi explained: “The lecture witnessed a great interaction by the participants who were from many countries, including Syria, Lebanon, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, USA, UK, Russia and Sweden in addition to Iraq.”