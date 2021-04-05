Date :Monday, April 5th, 2021 | Time : 20:20 |ID: 205857 | Print

Photos: Maintenance of Kaaba’s Kiswa underway in Mecca ahead of Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Seasonal maintenance work on the Kiswa, the covering for the Holy Kaaba in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, started on Sunday ahead of the month of Ramadan.

The work will last five days and will be carried out by 14 technicians who will be accompanied by a quality monitor, a health specialist and an occupational health and safety unit.

The director of the maintenance department for the Kiswa Fahd Al-Jabri said that the cover will be cleaned after maintenance work is completed, Arab news reported. He added that the work would be carried out in line with precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19.

 

