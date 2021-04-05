Vatican entered mediation line in Lebanese government’s case

SHAFAQNA- The Vatican has entered the mediating line in the Lebanese government’s case and is in contact with officials on the formation of the government, especially the president, and Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who is in charge of forming the Lebanese government.

According to reports, a meeting will be held in Rome between Saad Hariri and Gebran Bassil, the leader of the Lebanese National Liberation Movement, before they leave for Paris.

This information also shows that despite the appearance of positive signs, this optimism is accompanied by a kind of caution, especially after the unsuccessful experiences in the beginning of the new government.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English