What is the ruling on designing clothes for Muslim women? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about designing clothes for Muslim women.

Question: My job is to design clothes for women; is there any problem religiously about this job which is related to style and fashion?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Inherently there is no problem; but must not promote designs which are copied from (what is considered as) devalued western culture, or is against public decency.

Source: leader.ir