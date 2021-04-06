Date :Tuesday, April 6th, 2021 | Time : 09:49 |ID: 205898 | Print

What is the ruling on designing clothes for Muslim women? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about designing clothes for Muslim women.

Question: My job is to design clothes for women; is there any problem religiously about this job which is related to style and fashion?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Inherently there is no problem; but must not promote designs which are copied from (what is considered as) devalued western culture, or is against public decency.

Source: leader.ir

