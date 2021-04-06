What is the ruling on designing clothes for Muslim women? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-04-06 09:49:352021-04-06 09:49:35What is the ruling on designing clothes for Muslim women? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about designing clothes for Muslim women.
Question: My job is to design clothes for women; is there any problem religiously about this job which is related to style and fashion?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Inherently there is no problem; but must not promote designs which are copied from (what is considered as) devalued western culture, or is against public decency.
Source: leader.ir
