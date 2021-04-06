https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Nahjul-Balaghah1.jpg 196 250 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-04-06 09:57:242021-04-06 09:57:24How to reform life affairs?
How to reform life affairs?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: The one who reforms his/her inner self, Allah (SWT) will turn nice that person’s appearance. And the one who works for his/her religion, God will provide for his/her world accordingly. And the one who turns his/her relation with God into a good one, Allah (SWT) will reform such a person’s relation with the people [1].
[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 423.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!