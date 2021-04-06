How to reform life affairs?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) who said: The one who reforms his/her inner self, Allah (SWT) will turn nice that person’s appearance. And the one who works for his/her religion, God will provide for his/her world accordingly. And the one who turns his/her relation with God into a good one, Allah (SWT) will reform such a person’s relation with the people [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Wisdom 423.