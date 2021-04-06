Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Allah (SWT)

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Allah (SWT)

Allah is the special and most comprehensive name of God. God is an absolute being and is absolutely perfect with no deficiencies; He is a unique being who has the ability to do anything and is aware of all things in all situations and times. The central axis of all Islamic concepts is Allah, and a Muslim is one who worships no deity but God.

“In the name of God, the Gracious, the Merciful; Say: He is God, The One and Only ; God, the Eternal, Absolute; He begetteth not, Nor is He begotten ; And there is none Like unto Him.”

Holy Quran, 112

French

Allah (SWT)

Allah est le nom spécial et le plus complet de Dieu. Dieu est un Être Absolu et Parfait sans aucune déficience; C’est un Être Unique qui a la capacité de tout faire et qui est Conscient de toutes choses dans toutes les situations et tous les temps. L’axe central de tous les concepts islamiques est Allah, et un musulman est celui qui n’adore aucune divinité à part Dieu.

Au nom d’Allah, Le Tout Miséricordieux, Le Très Miséricordieux

Dis : « Il est Allah, Unique. Allah, Le Seul à être imploré pour ce que nous désirons. Il n’a jamais engendré, n’a pas été engendré non plus. Et nul n’est égal à Lui. »

Saint Coran, 112

Spanish



Alá (Alla)

Alá es el nombre único y más completo de Dios. Dios es un ser absoluto y una perfección absoluta que no tiene defecto y desperfecto; Es un ser único que puede hacer cualquier cosa y es consciente de todas cosas en todas condiciones y momentos. El eje central de todos los conceptos del Islam es Alá, y un musulmán es quien no adora a ningún dios sino al único Dios.

“¡En el nombre de Alá, el Compasivo, el Misericordioso! Di: «¡Él es Alá, Uno; Alá, ¡es el Eterno! No ha engendrado, ni ha sido engendrado. No tiene par».

Corán, 112