Dire situation of a prominent Saudi cleric in prison

SHAFAQNA– Abdullah, the son of Saudi missionary Salman Al-Ouda, has said that information received from prison indicates that his father is in poor physical condition after receiving the Corona vaccine on Monday.

Salman Al-Ouda’s son blamed the Saudi government for his father’s health, mental and physical abuse and solitary confinement.

Abdullah Al-Ouda recalled that the prison doctor had previously announced that he had lost half of his sight and hearing in prison.

He wrote on his Twitter page: Do not kill Salman Al-Ouda.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English