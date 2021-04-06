Dire situation of a prominent Saudi cleric in prison

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/D5C2CBA9-258C-488A-924F-296B08CB361D.jpeg 320 441 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-06 13:49:012021-04-06 13:49:01Dire situation of a prominent Saudi cleric in prison
SHAFAQNA– Abdullah, the son of Saudi missionary Salman Al-Ouda, has said that information received from prison indicates that his father is in poor physical condition after receiving the Corona vaccine on Monday.
Salman Al-Ouda’s son blamed the Saudi government for his father’s health, mental and physical abuse and solitary confinement.
Abdullah Al-Ouda recalled that the prison doctor had previously announced that he had lost half of his sight and hearing in prison.
He wrote on his Twitter page: Do not kill Salman Al-Ouda.
