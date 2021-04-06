Sha’aban Quran contest concludes in the Philippines

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Iranian Cultural Center in the Philippines held a competition on Quran recitation and Tajweed principles on the occasion of the lunar Hijri month of Sha’aban.

According to the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, the Dar-ol-Quran of the Blue Mosque and the municipality of Datu Salibo region of Cotabato province cooperated in holding the competition.

The competition was held with the participation of 30 male and female Quran reciters.

Hamdan, Naqeeb and Sulaiman were the referees of the competition, which was also attended by the mayor of the city and director of the mosque.

Top participants in the men group were Badruddin Salih, Abdulbayan Kato and Abdulmuttalib Abdullah.

Norisa Guamload, Erbia Abdulmuttalib and Saida Midsoyao won the first to the third ranks in the women group.

The winners will be awarded in a ceremony to be held at the cultural center in the holy month of Ramadan.