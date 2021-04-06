Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine water laboratory a milestone in field of water testing

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The Water Laboratory of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine provides great and qualitative services in the field of water testing, as the laboratory performs several types of testing, whether those related to drinking water, or for the water of agricultural and industrial projects and others.

The official of the Water Division in the Engineering Projects Department, Engineer Bassam Al-Hashemi, explained to the Al-Kafeel network, saying: “Our laboratory was developed in (2016) in order to test the water of all service and investment sites of the Holy Shrine, so the laboratory examines all samples coming from the various sites and agricultural, animal, industrial and other projects of the holy shrine.”

He added, “This laboratory was established in accordance with the requirements of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, and it conducts three chemical, physical and biological test. It examines wells and rivers, liquefaction and drinking water.” Al-Hashemi added, “The laboratory staff also performs the work of examining the water of all the 39 water stations established by the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, whether in Karbala or outside.”

He pointed out: “Our staff is trained at the highest level and certified by the health authorities, and there are consultant specialists who supervise the work to ensure the quality of the examination.” Al-Hashemi said, “The work of the laboratory staff doubles on the days of major Ziyarat, due to the increase in the quantities of water pumped to the visitors, which calls for an increase in the work of the tests and their frequency.”

Regarding the facilities provided by the laboratory to postgraduate students and all researchers, Al-Hashemi stated: “There is fruitful cooperation between us and graduate students from various Iraqi universities, as they seek help from the water laboratory of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine in order to complete their research by examining their samples, whether related to water, soil or Food, “pointing out:” The laboratory also examines the soil to find out its properties and problems, especially with regard to fields. “