Russia to send pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for Umrah in Ramadhan

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Russian Federation plans to dispatch the first group of Umrah pilgrims to Saudi Arabia in the holy Month of Ramadhan. Rushan Abbyasov, the Head of the Administration and Chairman of Russia Muftis Council, said efforts are underway to make it possible for a number of the country’s Muslims to perform Umrah, Sputnik reported. He added that the first group of pilgrims will be sent to Saudi Arabia in Ramadhan.

On Monday Saudi authorities said only people immunized against COVID-19 will be allowed to perform the year-round Umrah pilgrimage, starting from the holy Month of Ramadhan. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement that only “immunized people” will be granted permits to perform Umrah as well as prayers in the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca.

These include individuals who have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, those having received one dose of the vaccine at least 14 days before performing the pilgrimage, or a person who has recovered from the virus, the ministry said. The ministry also said it would increase the operational capacity of the holy Mosque in adherence with COVID-19 measures and restrictions. Last year, Umrah was suspended and the annual Islamic pilgrimage of Hajj was closed to worshipers from outside Saudi Arabia for the first time due to the coronavirus pandemic.