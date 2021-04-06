JCPOA Joint Commission first round ends in Vienna

According to the agreement, two parallel expert meetings were held between the members of the Joint Commission on the JCPOA to conduct technical consultations on the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues.

The expert meetings are scheduled to discuss technical aspects and details of issues related to the lifting of sanctions and nuclear issues and report the outcome of their discussions to the Commission.

Araghchi stressed at the commission meeting that lifting US sanctions is the first and most necessary measure to revive the JCPOA and that the Islamic Republic of Iran is fully prepared to cease its nuclear countermeasures and return to full implementation of the JCPOA as soon as sanctions are lifted and it will happen after verification.

The Iranian delegation is headed by Araghchi and representatives of the Central Bank of Iran, Petroleum Ministry and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran accompany him.

The quarterly meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA was held in a video conference on Friday and delegations from Iran and 4+1 (E3+China and Russia) attended the meeting, discussing the latest developments regarding the deal.

Bilateral meetings will be held on the side-lines of the joint commission meeting. Accordingly, a bilateral meeting with China was made on Monday night and meetings with Russian and EU representatives were made on Tuesday morning. Araghchi and Enrique Mora, the deputy of the EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also met on the side-line of the joint commission meeting of the JCPOA earlier on Tuesday.

No representative from the US will attend the JCPOA joint commission meeting or expert meetings. The Iranian delegation will hold no direct or indirect talks with the US in the framework of JCPOA.