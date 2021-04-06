Supplication main theme of Imam Sajjad (A.S) International Congress

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The secretary of the 11th edition of Imam Sajjad (AS) International Congress said prayer and supplication will be the main theme of this edition.

Hojat-ol-Islam Ahmad Pahlevani said role of prayer in man’s life, and the view of prayer and supplication, especially those in Sahifeh Sajjadiyeh, regarding the issue of health and illness will be discussed in the congress.

He said those willing to take part in the scholarly event are required to send their papers to the secretariat of the congress by August 22. Topics for writing papers include role of prayer in society’s ethical health in view of Imam Sajjad (AS), role of prayer in reducing social harms, and role of prayer in solving problems in view of Imam Sajjad (AS) with an emphasis on the seventh supplication of Sahifeh Sajjadiyeh.

Top papers will be presented at the congress and 12 selected ones will be awarded cash prizes, he added.Imam Sajjad (AS) is the 4th Shia Imam and the son of Imam Hussein (AS).Sahifeh Sajjadiyeh is a collection of 54 supplications of Imam Sajjad (AS).It is known as the Zabur of Al-e Muhammad (AS) and contains themes varying from theology to ethics, prayers and the status of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS).