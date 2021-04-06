Shia, Sunni clerics, scholars call for end of war in Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: In a joint statement issued by the clerics and scholars, they called for peace talks to move forward and for continued efforts on the part of regional and global countries to end the war and to preserve the achievements made over the past 20 years, within a Republic system.

“Continued declarations of Islamic centers and scholars of the Islamic world in connection with the condemnation and illegitimacy of the current war in Afghanistan and the need for an immediate ceasefire to stop the bloodshed in the country; Sunni and Shiite community of immigrants and Ansar in Mashhad, Iran declared their full support for the ceasefire and the cessation of hostilities and bloodshed in Afghanistan,” a statement issued by the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

“Attending a joint symposium on the Afghan peace process, they issued a joint statement calling for ongoing peace talks and global and regional efforts to end the war and bloodshed in Afghanistan, to preserve the achievements of the last two decades within the Republic system.

“The clerics and scholars participating in the conference, referring to the ongoing peace talks, stressed that the scholars of the Islamic world should rely on the #holy_Quran and the custom of the Holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) to strengthen Islamic unity and brotherhood and achieve lasting peace and continue their joint and comprehensive efforts in Afghanistan,” read the statement.

In addition, MoFA stated it considers the support of Islamic clerics and scholars as critical in helping to bring about peace in Afghanistan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan considers the support of Islamic centers, clerics and scholars of the Islamic world for the ongoing peace talks and the end of the killing of innocent Muslims in accordance with the important and fundamental demands of the government and people of Afghanistan.

