Can the father exclude his children from the inheritance? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about inheritance.

Question: My late father has excluded the daughters from the inheritance due to lack of knowledge of religious matters; what is the ruling on this issue?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The father cannot exclude any of his children from the inheritance; and his wealth is divided between the daughter and the son according to God’s Law. He can only make a will to give one third or less of his wealth to whoever he wishes.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA