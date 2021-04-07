https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Ayat-Makarem-1.jpg 183 275 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg AH2021-04-07 10:21:052021-04-07 10:21:40Can the father exclude his children from the inheritance? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
Can the father exclude his children from the inheritance? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about inheritance.
Question: My late father has excluded the daughters from the inheritance due to lack of knowledge of religious matters; what is the ruling on this issue?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The father cannot exclude any of his children from the inheritance; and his wealth is divided between the daughter and the son according to God’s Law. He can only make a will to give one third or less of his wealth to whoever he wishes.
