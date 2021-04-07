Date :Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 | Time : 10:21 |ID: 206111 | Print

Can the father exclude his children from the inheritance? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about inheritance.

Question: My late father has excluded the daughters from the inheritance due to lack of knowledge of religious matters; what is the ruling on this issue?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: The father cannot exclude any of his children from the inheritance; and his wealth is divided between the daughter and the son according to God’s Law. He can only make a will to give one third or less of his wealth to whoever he wishes.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *