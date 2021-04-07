Date :Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 | Time : 16:59 |ID: 206145 | Print

Montreal police investigating video about shooting air pistol at Mosque

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Police in Canada’s Montreal say they will be investigating a video posted to social media that appears to show a man shooting an air pistol at a city Mosque. The Centre Communautaire Islamique Assahaba in east-end Montreal posted a security video on its Facebook page Tuesday morning that it says shows an attack on the mosque Monday evening.

The video shows a man wearing a hoodie and a blue medical-style mask firing a hand-held gun 11 times before running away. In the Facebook post, the mosque says windows were broken in the incident but no one was injured. The Mosque did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Police said they had not yet spoken to representatives of the Mosque this morning.

