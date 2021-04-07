Iran, Kazakhstan review Astana & CICA processes

Zarif met and held talks with President Tokayev in Nur-Sultan on Wednesday. The two sides discussed issues of interest to the two countries. During the meeting, Zarif described Kazakhstan as a friendly and neighboring country and assessed the closeness of the two countries’ stances on regional and international issues as important. He called it necessary to try to find sustainable cooperation pathways to maintain and develop relations between the two states.

Stressing on the shared history and importance of developing cooperation with Iran, Tokayev called the Islamic Republic of Iran a key partner in the region and emphasized the comprehensive expansion of relations in the economic and political sectors. Developments in the JCPOA, the peace process in Afghanistan, the Astana, and the CICA process were among the other topics discussed at the meeting.