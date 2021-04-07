German Scholar Receives Iran’s Book of the Year Award

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Markus Fiedler, a German Sociologist, Islamic Scholar and Lecturer, received the Islamic Republic of Iran’s Book of the Year Award in the category of Islamic books in the German language. The Iranian Cultural Center in Berlin presented the award to the scholar. He received it for his book “Imam Ali (AS) und der wahre Islam” (Imam Ali (AS) and True Islam).

It was published in 101 pages by Bautz Publishers last year. The book elaborates on how the first Shia Imam (AS) made efforts to uphold social justice during his rule as the Caliph despite oppositions from different sides who benefited from injustice in society.

Born in 1967, Markus Fiedler is an expert in sociology, philosophy, and Islamic theology. He has taught Islamology for years and authored various books and papers on Islamic themes.

“Shia in Islam” and “Islam and Challenges of Modernism” are among his other books. Iran’s Book of the Year Awards is an annual award about books in categories of religion, social sciences, language, applied sciences, art and literature. It is the most prestigious book award in Iran and is usually granted by the Iranian president during a ceremony.