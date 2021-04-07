Date :Wednesday, April 7th, 2021 | Time : 20:16 |ID: 206183 | Print

Online Quran contest planned in UAE

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An annual Quran memorization competition in the United Arab Emirates will go online this year.

The Maktoum Quran Memorization Center organizes the event every year.This year, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it will be held virtually via Zoom, according to local media.

There will be five categories, including memorization of the entire Quran, memorization of 20 Juzes (parts) and memorization of 15 and 10 Juzes. Hamid al-Khazraji, director of the center, said the competition is aimed at promoting memorization of the Holy Book among different age groups. Those willing to take part in the contest should be skillful in Tajweed and recitation of the Quran.

