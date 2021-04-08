Date :Thursday, April 8th, 2021 | Time : 10:40 |ID: 206205 | Print
Islamic college, Vistas to the east

April 10th: 1st webinar of “Vistas to the East” to be held by Islamic College

SHAFAQNA- A lecture and discussion series that aims to bring about a more heightened awareness of the treasure trove of Shia thoughts and ideas will be held by Islamic College of London on April 10th, 2021. 

The webinar organized by the Islamic College will serve as a forum for interaction and dialogue between the eminent scholars from the East and prominent intellectuals and academicians in the West, including Professor Andrew Newman, Ayatollah Sayyid Ahmad al-Madadi al-Musawi and Professor Robert Gleave.

Biobibliographical Analysis (tahlil-i fihristi): Reconstructing Early Works of Shi’i Hadith

Time: Saturday 10th of April 2021, 5:00 pm- 7:30 pm (London Time)

Join Zoom Meeting:

https://zoom.us/j/3131107214?pwd=Nm9weW11WHBRRnA4cVFCRWI4TDZ6Zz09

Meeting ID: 313 110 7214

Passcode: 2021

