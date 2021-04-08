Al-Azhar reaffirms view on having Coronavirus jab in Ramadan

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Egypt’s Al-Azhar Islamic Center reaffirmed a Fatwa (religious edict) issued earlier that says injecting a coronavirus vaccine would not invalidate fasting during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Electronic Fatwa Center of Al-Azhar in a statement on Tuesday said it is ok for Muslims to inject a coronavirus vaccine while fasting in Ramadan.

Noting that all coronavirus vaccines are aimed at strengthening the body’s immunity system, the statement said these vaccines are not considered a kind of food or drink.

It recommended nonetheless that, if possible, coronavirus injection in Ramadan be done after Iftar (fast breaking at sunset).

Ramadan is the ninth month of the lunar Hijri calendar in which Muslims all over the world fast from dawn to sunset and break their fast with an Iftar meal. This year Ramadan will begin on April 13 or 14 depending on the sighting of the crescent moon.