What is the indicator of a free human being?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day the holy Prophet of Islam (PBUH) went among Ashab-e-Suffah (companions of Al-Suffah; group of Muslims who moved to Medina with the Prophet (PBUH) and left behind their properties) and was talking to them. One of the companions said: O’ the Prophet of Allah (SWT), my soul has been freed from this world (meaning; my soul has become disinclined to this world) in a way that currently the stone and the gold of this world are equal to me. The Prophet (PBUH) said: Then, now you are an honourable man and I can say you are free [1].

