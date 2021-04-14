https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/20210408_143330.jpg 656 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-14 19:46:262021-04-14 18:00:59Video: If a person feels healthy and does not fear any harm from fasting, but ...
Video: If a person feels healthy and does not fear any harm from fasting, but …
SHAFAQNA- If a person feels healthy and does not fear any harm from fasting, but their doctor has forbidden them from fasting and made them fear the consequences of it, do they have to follow the advice of the physician?
Sayyid M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!