Date :Thursday, April 15th, 2021 | Time : 19:48 |ID: 206278 | Print

Video: Does the use of an inhaler, which is used by asthmatics, nullify the fast?

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Does the use of an inhaler, which is used by asthmatics, nullify the fast?

Sayyid M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:

 

You might also like
Photos: Iran's Supreme Leader attends a Quran recitation ceremony through video conference
Islamic Shia Ithna Asheri Jamaat of Toronto announces their Ramadan 2020 Calendar
Germany: Hamburg Mosque plays Adhan in solidarity with Muslims amid Coronavirus pandemic
19th of Ramadhan marked in Qatif, Saudi Arabia
Biography of Imam Hassan bin Ali ['A] by
Christian group from Regina, Canada praying for Muslims
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *