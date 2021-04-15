https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/20210408_143330.jpg 656 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-15 19:48:452021-04-15 19:48:45Video: Does the use of an inhaler, which is used by asthmatics, nullify the fast?
Video: Does the use of an inhaler, which is used by asthmatics, nullify the fast?
SHAFAQNA- Does the use of an inhaler, which is used by asthmatics, nullify the fast?
Sayyid M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!