Date :Friday, April 16th, 2021 | Time : 18:57 |ID: 206288 | Print

Q&A on fasting: A person travelling and planned to reach their home before Zuhr prayers +Video

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A person was travelling and planned to reach their home or watan before the time of dhuhr prayers, and so they decided to fast. However, encountered something that delayd them from reaching their home such that they arrived after the time of dhuhr. is their fast valid?

Sayyid M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:

 

You might also like
Up to 150,000 pilgrims allowed at Mecca’s Grand Mosque in Ramadhan
Video: Dua Day 30 of Ramadan
HOLY RAMADHAN: THE MONTH OF ALLAH (SWT)
Thoughts on Ramadan - Editorial
Imam to Muslims: Avoid going to US
Imam Hasan (as), a brief look into his Life
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *