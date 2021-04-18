Date :Sunday, April 18th, 2021 | Time : 19:24 |ID: 206308 | Print

Q&A on fasting: If a person thinks they are getting sick with a bad cold and need to stay hydrated,…? (Video)

SHAFAQNA- If a person thinks they are getting sick with a bad cold and need to stay hydrated and take lost of vitamins throughout the day to prevent the impending sickness, should they break their fast (and take the vitamins) or fast knowing there is a chance they will get sick?

Seyyed M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:

