Protests by families of political prisoners continue in Bahrain for 11th day in a row

SHAFAQNA- Ms. Inas Aoun, head of the Observatory and Documentation Department at the Bahrain Center for Human Rights, said the center had observed 26 protest rallies and gatherings in which families of prisoners demanded the release of their children as the Coronavirus broke out in prisons.

Noting that most of these prisoners are in Bahrain’s Jaw Prison, Aoun added: “The families of political prisoners in Bahrain are still gathering for 11th days since their demonstrations began.”

According to the report, Bahraini protesters are demanding the release of their children in the wake of the outbreak of the Coronavirus in some prisons.

Meanwhile, the Bahraini Ministry of Interior continues to summon the families of the detainees and arrested three brothers.

Protesters held placards demanding the release of prisoners.

