Date :Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 | Time : 19:26 |ID: 206317 | Print

Q&A on fasting: What is the purpose of paying the fidyah? +Video

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- What is the purpose of paying the fidyah?

Sayyid M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:

You might also like
Video: Dua Day 17 of Ramadan
Eid Al-Fitr / In Retrospect
Video: Dua Day 21 of Ramadan
For first time in years, on the eve of Ramadhan, prosperity returned to Libyan markets+Photos
Scotland: Muslims across Dundee look ahead to restrictions easing in time for Ramadhan
En.shafaqna- IZHamburg Video: IZH programs on day 16 of Ramadan 2020
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *