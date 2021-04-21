Date :Wednesday, April 21st, 2021 | Time : 21:25 |ID: 206324 | Print

Q&A: What is the ruling on a patient whose doctor has imposed specific dietary and medical regimen that prevent them from fasting? +Video

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- What is the ruling on a patient whose doctor has imposed specific dietary and medical regimen that prevent them from fasting?

Sayyid M.B. Kashmiri, the Representative of the Jurist, answers:

You might also like
Can Imams (AS) create and give sustenance?
Video: Dua Day 18 of Ramadan
Ramadan brings along the breeze of peace and calmness
Ramadan, Ayatollah Sistani, fasting, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Islamic Laws, Ramadan, Shia Graph Islamic Laws on fasting: Making the intention to fast
Egyptian TV series predicting Israel's end, angers Tel Aviv
Welcoming Ramadhan in words of Imam Sajjad (A.S)
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *