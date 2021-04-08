Michel Aoun: We welcome any plan by Arab League to resolve Lebanese crisis

SHAFQANA- The Lebanese president said today (Thursday) that his country welcomes any plan presented by the Arab League to resolve the current crisis in the country.

“The Arab League’s commitment to Lebanon is commendable, because Lebanon is one of the founders of this union and one of those who are eager to respect its charter and all the resolutions that it issues,” said Michel Emad Aoun, who met with Arab League Deputy Secretary General Hossam Zaki at the Baabda Presidential Palace.

Referring to the obstacles to the formation of the Lebanese government, he stressed Lebanon’s commitment to the implementation of the Taif Agreement, from which the country’s constitution originated.

Aoun added: “Everything that is said about the threats related to the Taif agreement is not true.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English