Date :Thursday, April 8th, 2021 | Time : 17:14 |ID: 206380 | Print

Pilgrimage from Pakistan to Syria resumed

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- ABNA: The Syrian government has announced the resumption of travel of Pakistani pilgrims to Damascus in a new move to develop public relations with Pakistan.

Pakistani official sources confirmed on Wednesday that Syrian government has issued a circular regarding the resumption of pilgrimage from Pakistan.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Religious Affairs also issued a statement on Wednesday stating that Damascus had sent an official letter to the ministry about resumption of pilgrimage from Pakistan to Syria.

Accordingly, companies based in Syria, including the Transport and Tourism Company (Al Karnak), will be allowed to coordinate visas for Pakistani pilgrims and air travel.

The pilgrimage from Pakistan to Syria will be carried out in accordance with health protocols and the preparation of required documents, including a health certificate, the statement said.

In September last year, the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PIA) launched direct flights to the Syrian capital, Damascus.

Islamabad also wants to resolve the Syrian crisis through dialogue and diplomacy. Despite pressure from some Western powers and the Arab countries in the Middle East, Pakistan has refused to change its main position of not interfering in Syria’s internal affairs and opposing any plan against the legitimate government of President Bashar al-Assad.

In recent years, the Pakistani government has opposed any attempt by regional and supra-regional powers to change governments in different countries, including in Syria.

You might also like
Iran opposes any Turkey's military operation in Syria
Madaya, the humanitarian complex and Western powers’ selective outrage
UN: Home countries of Daesh members must agree to take them back
Baloch Culture Day celebrated in Pakistan with Iran’s participation
Takfiri terrorists attack Shia neighborhood of Aleppo, Syria
UN discusses Kashmir at Pakistan's request
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *