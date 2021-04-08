Date :Thursday, April 8th, 2021 | Time : 17:19 |ID: 206386 | Print

Iranian prisoners transferred home

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri Kani on Thursday said that Iraq has released 40 Iranian nationals who were held in that country’s prisons.

Baqeri Kani pointed out that the release of the prisoners follows a recent visit to Baghdad by Iranian Chief Justice Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi during which some judicial documents were signed between the two states.

Judicial diplomacy will take any measure needed to free Iranians from captivity in other states or to extradite them, he further noted.

