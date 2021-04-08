https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/04/164598764.jpg 591 977 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-04-08 17:19:052021-04-08 17:19:05Iranian prisoners transferred home
Iranian prisoners transferred home
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights Ali Baqeri Kani on Thursday said that Iraq has released 40 Iranian nationals who were held in that country’s prisons.
Baqeri Kani pointed out that the release of the prisoners follows a recent visit to Baghdad by Iranian Chief Justice Hojjatoleslam Ebrahim Raeisi during which some judicial documents were signed between the two states.
Judicial diplomacy will take any measure needed to free Iranians from captivity in other states or to extradite them, he further noted.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!